e-Headlines

California community college enrollment plummets amid pandemic, putting some campuses at risk

Los Angeles Times

Colleges that experienced significant drops could be at risk if they “don’t stabilize or build back enrollment” over the next several years, said Paul Feist, a spokesman for the California Community Colleges chancellor’s office, reiterating a warning that was delivered in a memo to the systemwide Board of Governors last month.

Institute wants Ohio to focus more on community colleges, workforce development

The Center Square

The Buckeye Institute, a research and education think tank, believes the state should continue building on past allocations to bring higher education more in line with the workforce and provide more support for community colleges.

There are potential solutions to address Wisconsin’s expected health care worker shortage. None are foolproof

Lake Geneva Regional News

An unexpected silver linings of the pandemic is that more students have taken an interest in public health, an often-overlooked area of the medical profession.

A laptop has changed future law student’s life

Herald-Tribune

The day she learned that she was getting a new laptop, 27-year-old State College of Florida student Kate Kinney was working on a 16-year-old Lenovo that, it’s safe to say, had seen better days.

Middlesex Community College students can learn and rarn

The Sun

The Biotechnology Learn and Earn Experience — created to scale up Middlesex Community College’s Biotech program with an $841,000 grant from the Strategic Grant Partners — is off to a strong start.