Funding roundup

Delgado Community College and Ochsner Health have formed a new partnership to train the next generation of nurses and allied health professionals in Louisiana. The Ochsner Delgado School of Nursing and Allied Health will help meet critical workforce demands while providing opportunities for locals to thrive in high-wage careers.

That partnership comes with a $20 million commitment from Ochsner, which will help expand Delgado’s nursing and allied health education. The college currently graduates some 1,200 nursing and allied health professionals each year.

Half of Ochsner’s contribution will go toward developing a new, state-of-the-art building on Delgado’s City Park Campus, consolidating the college’s Division of Allied Health and Charity School of Nursing programs.

The other half will help to cover full-time tuition for Ochsner employees to pursue degrees and credentials in nursing and allied health programs at Delgado. Two adjunct faculty members from Ochsner will augment the programs beginning this fall.

“The events of recent months have increased awareness regarding the necessity for a well-trained, dedicated healthcare workforce in the city, region and state,” Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib said in a release. “For many decades, Delgado’s Charity School of Nursing and our Division of Allied Health have provided outstanding education for students seeking to do meaningful, rewarding work as healthcare professionals. Ochsner is an innovative, future-focused organization, and we are pleased to be partners, working side-by-side to advance healthcare education and improve the lives of those we serve.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an average of 175,900 openings nationally for registered nurses each year over the next 10 years, and the Louisiana State Board of Nursing Center for Nursing forecasts a significant shortage of nurses across the state over the next several years.

“It’s an honor to partner with Delgado to build on its legacy of training healthcare professionals. Together, we are creating a talent pipeline that will meet the long-term needs of our community,” Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said in a release. “This partnership marks a significant achievement of our comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare access, health equity and health outcomes.”

Alabama

Gadsden State Community College has purchased American chestnut trees with a $1,000 donation from the Alabama Power Foundation.

The trees were planted last month at the entrance to the Wallace Drive Campus. TurfWorx, a regional lawn and landscaping company, donated labor and equipment for the planting, while members of Gadsden State’s Good Roots Grant Committee assisted.

“This a grand addition to the college entrance,” said retired Gadsden State Dean Teresa Rhea. “Green spaces provide an inviting environment to our students, employees and community.”

This is the second Good Roots Grant provided by the Alabama Power Foundation. In 2019, Walden Woods red maple trees were planted on the Wallace Drive Campus.

Idaho

College of Western Idaho (CWI) received a $1,600 donation for student scholarships from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 2 in Boise. The scholarship was created for CWI students who are American veterans or are an immediate family member of an American veteran.

CWI Foundation Board President Ivan Castillo (left) accepted a donation from the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2 of Boise. (Photo: CWI)

Minnesota

Students in the diesel equipment technology program at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead (M State) now have more equipment for training. Doosan Bobcat North America has donated three Bobcat machines to the college. M State is one of eight Doosan Bobcat training sites in the United States.

“Providing new manufacturing professionals with hands-on training opportunities is critical to foster the natural talents of these individuals and help them establish a solid learning foundation they can use throughout their careers,” said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of marketing, communication and public affairs at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Through our continued partnership with educational institutions such as M State, we are helping build a future pipeline of skilled manufacturing professionals.”

Over the last 15 years, Doosan Bobcat has contributed more than $620,000 in equipment, pledge amounts and supplies to the college. The company also provides three $1,000 annual scholarships to students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs and a $2,000 annual classroom investment for technology updates.

North Carolina

Southwestern Community College (SCC) will provide two nursing students with scholarships, thanks to a $1,500 contribution from artists’ co-op Dogwood Crafters.

For more than a quarter of a century, Dogwood Crafters has supported SCC students through annual contributions to scholarship funds – typically to students interested in studying the arts. However, this fall, the artists’ co-op extended its longstanding support by giving its largest gift yet and designating it to support the next wave of frontline healthcare workers.

“This year in particular, it was natural to think outside the box and to do something that was more significant and more meaningful,” said Joyce Lantz, who presented the check to SCC officials.

Pennsylvania

The fine woodworking program at Bucks County Community College got a boost with a $100,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation.

The two-year award funds the Windgate Fine Woodworking Legacy Residency, coordinated by associate professor Chris Todd, and keeps the unique program that was founded by professor emeritus Mark Sfirri running.

“There is a long tradition of fine woodworking in Bucks County and southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Todd, who is in her fourth year teaching under the Windgate Legacy Residency. “Windgate’s generous support of our program allows us to continue to offer a high-quality woodworking education to those in the area.”

As trades across the country have seen a decline in interest among younger people, the program remains even more vital, according to Todd.

“It prepares those interested in crafting fine pieces in wood an opportunity to develop their skills and the time to find their own artistic voice,” she said.

Bucks County Community College associate professor Chris Todd (right) works with Benjamin Eckley, a student in the fine woodworking associate degree program in 2019. (Photo: Bucks)

Wisconsin

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) has received a $479,724 National Science Foundation grant to help close the workforce gap in the energy industry.

The college will create a Utilities and Energy Coordination Network. It will be a formal platform for colleges and industry partners to engage, share resources and form relationships with members that lead to expanded training opportunities.

“NWTC has a long-standing history of offering a variety of innovative energy programs,” said Amy Kox, NWTC dean of trades and engineering technologies. “Our programs and model of operation allow us to be a resource for other colleges and employers. This grant will provide a platform for us to share and learn from a growing network across the nation.”