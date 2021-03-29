e-Headlines

State, higher education employees could receive pay raises

Associated Press

In Mississippi, state employees would receive a 3% raise and most public university and community college staff would receive at least a 1% raise under one lawmaker’s latest budget proposal.

Northam signs bill funding Va. community-college education costs

WTOP

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday signed into law the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” program, which will provide full tuition for community college for low-income students in certain majors, as well as incidental expenses such as food and transportation.

Washtenaw Community College invites area residents to virtually ‘attend’ Free College Week

All About Ann Arbor

The Michigan college has expanded its annual Free College Day — a full day of classes for members of the community of all ages — to Free College Week.