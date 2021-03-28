e-Headlines

NFL partners with athletic association to bring women’s flag football to two-year colleges

BizJournal.com

The game has been granted “emerging” sports status by the National Junior College Athletic Association, which will form a committee to create guidelines and a competition structure with the intent of starting games in spring 2022.

Construction to start on Salt Lake Community College campus in Herriman, where University of Utah classes also will be offered

Salt Lake Tribune

With $32 million in funding restored under an appropriations bill signed by Gov. Spencer Cox last week, Salt Lake Community College is on track to break ground on its Herriman campus this summer, and it plans to have its first building open in 2023.

Renovated center at Central Community College in Grand Island draws praise from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley

Grand Island Independent

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley applauded Central Community College’s newly renovated Center for Industry and Technology in Grand Island on Friday, saying it will help to meet the state’s growing workforce needs.

Maricopa Community Colleges set to resume classes after cyberattack

KTAR

The Arizona college district said it is in the process of restoring its systems, which saw classes canceled beginning March 20 due to suspicious activity related to a potential cyberattack.

Iowa high school students earning community college credit at all-time high

KHQA

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced Friday that a record number of Iowa high school students are earning dual high school and community college credit.

More employers are awarding credentials. Is a parallel higher education system emerging?

EdSurge

A growing number of companies have moved beyond training their own employees or providing tuition assistance programs to send staff members to higher education. Many of these employers are also developing their own curricula and rapidly expanding their publicly facing credential offerings.