e-Headlines

A sharp debate over short-term credentials

Open Campus

“If you ask community college presidents what changes they would like to see in federal policy, the overwhelming majority will quickly cite Pell Grant eligibility for short-term programs,” says David Baime, senior vice president for government relations and policy analysis at the American Association of Community Colleges.

CSCU board votes for one-year tuition freeze

CT Mirror

The governing body of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, which includes four state universities, 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College, voted Thursday to impose a systemwide freeze on tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.

Bucks County Community College lays off staff amid $5.5M deficit

The Intelligencer

The Pennsylvania college has laid off a half dozen full-time employees to help fill a $5.5 million budget deficit and avoid a tuition increase for next year.

North Carolina bill directs governments to release more personnel info

Associated Press

North Carolina state agencies, local governments and school boards would be required to release reasons why employees got fired or demoted in legislation filed in the state Senate.

‘Without that support, I don’t know if I would have made it,’ student says of Detroit Promise Path

Detroit News

As a child, Preston Welbourne El never imagined himself going to college, but meeting with a Detroit Promise Path coach sparked his interest in higher education.