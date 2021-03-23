e-Headlines

White House prepares massive infrastructure bill with universal pre-K, free community college, climate measures

Washington Post

That effort is expected to be broken into two parts – one focused on infrastructure, and the other focused on other domestic priorities, such as universal prekindergarten, national child care, and free community college tuition.

Commentary: A bipartisan good idea

Inside Higher Ed

The lack of student records has led to a weird but persistent gap in national data.

Job openings plentiful, workers scarce: ‘It’s all hands on deck to get people trained’

Dayton Daily News (subscription required)

Thousands of jobs are available in the Dayton, Ohio, region, despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic recession, but many employers face a familiar problem — finding and keeping skilled workers.