e-Headlines

ED begins rolling back Trump-era policies on defrauded students

NPR

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it is scrapping a controversial formula, championed by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, that granted only partial student loan relief to borrowers who were defrauded by private, for-profit colleges. It will instead adopt what it’s calling a “streamlined approach” for granting borrowers full relief.

Community colleges have lost a lot of students during the pandemic. Here’s how one campus has kept theirs

LAst

An innovative Los Angeles City College student outreach program two years in the making has provided support that has kept the vast majority of the college’s students enrolled during the pandemic.

Hard shifts, complicated patients: For Ohio hospitals, fight still on

Spectrum News 1

Rachael Woodring, a graduate of Columbus State Community College in Ohio, passed her exams in January 2020 and started working full time in an ICU after graduation, just weeks before Covid-19 patients were admitted.

Detroit’s college aid program falls short, but hopes remain

Detroit News

A study found 829 students enrolled in the Detroit Promise Path in 2016 and 2017 did not earn significantly more degrees within three years when compared with 439 students receiving just free tuition in the Detroit Promise program.

Community college leaders urge students, staff to be vaccinated to ensure safe re-opening

Times of San Diego

A consortium of 10 community colleges in San Diego and Imperial counties on Thursday urged employees and students to get a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as they are eligible.

Fox Valley Technical College instructor in the running for nation’s ‘Favorite Chef’

WSAW

Jeff Igel, a culinary arts instructor at the Wisconsin college, says if he wins the contest, he’ll donate the $50,000 prize to scholarships for students.

Editorial: Community colleges key to help drive our economy

MassLive.com

Community colleges offer opportunities for individuals from all walks of life to make meaningful, successful contributions – not only to their own careers – but adding to the growth and vitality of the region.