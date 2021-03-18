e-Headlines

Senate committee moves bill to allow collective bargaining rights for community college employees

WTOP

In Maryland, Senate Bill 746 would enable community college employees to unionize and hold elections if they wanted to, but it does not mandate unionization. It simply grants all community college employees the legal right to bargain collectively.

Diversity at the top: How Community College of Denver’s new president is tackling racial disparities

Denver Business Journal (subscription required)

A four-part series interviews leaders at four of the Denver area’s higher education institutions to find out how they’re thinking about the disparity between an increasingly diverse student body and a faculty that remains predominantly white.