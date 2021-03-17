e-Headlines

Higher education officials urge legislature to invest in colleges and universities after pandemic takes toll on students and economy

Texas Tribune

As the Texas legislature grapples with a struggling pandemic economy and the impact of an unprecedented winter storm, higher education advocates are vying for lawmakers’ attention, trying to make the case for more investment in colleges and universities.

Commentary: Now’s our chance: The education, training and equity changes we must make in this recovery

Lumina Foundation blog

If we don’t fix critical education, job training and racial equity challenges during this pandemic recovery, we’ll miss an historic opportunity.

How to rebuild the workforce without a four-year degree

Politico

As the economy recovers, higher education and tech companies are racing to roll out programs to ensure people out of jobs and students are prepared to step into those roles.