e-Headlines

Cost-effective path to good career offered by state’s community colleges

Mississippi Business Journal

Some higher education experts say the country is seeing a decade’s worth of change in education in just one year as a result of the pandemic.

Florence-Darlington Technical College resuming normal operations March 15

WMBF

Students who are taking face-to-face, hybrid classes or distance learning classes and have been online since the start of the semester are expected to return to campus on March 15, according to the South Carolina college.

Wisconsin technical colleges plan in-person classes in the fall

WBAY

Fox Valley Technical College announces it’s moving forward with a full set of in-person classes for the fall semester.

Editorial: Nebraska’s community colleges ‘weathered storm’ to offer learning alternative

Lincoln Journal Star

The durability of the educational experience offered by Nebraska’s community colleges has been in play for years and made more apparent during the challenges of 2020.

New California bill to offer bachelor’s degrees for under $11k

KGTV

Assembly Bill 927 would allow any community college in the state to start a new baccalaureate program as long as it doesn’t compete with one already offered at a California State University or University of California campus.