e-Headlines

South Carolina to shift basic law enforcement training to technical colleges

Post and Courier

South Carolina officials have approved a plan allowing law enforcement recruits to complete the first portion of their training at state technical colleges, a change many in the law enforcement community are heralding as a leap forward for the profession.

How Wisconsin’s technical colleges are managing

Wisconsin Public Radio

Three of Wisconsin’s technical college leaders discuss how their schools are coping and what challenges they face.

Southeast Community College purchases new location for Nebraska City Learning Center

Lincoln Journal Star

The Southeast Community College’s board of governors approved the purchase of a building from Nebraska City Schools for $950,000 to house the college’s Nebraska City Learning Center.

Washington state bill aims for greater diversity at community, technical colleges

Public News Service

State Senate Bill 5194 aims to increase access for people of color and low-income communities, to promote racial equity in these schools. The bill also includes the guided pathway program, which would help students navigate school from enrollment to graduation.