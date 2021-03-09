e-Headlines

Pa., Lehigh Valley schools and others partner to help ‘near completers’ unemployed due to the pandemic

Morning Call

Acting Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Monday announced Near Completers, a program she said will help Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees or credentials gain remaining training or skills to find family-sustaining jobs.

Ivy Tech Community College confirms plans for August classes

Herald Bulletin

In Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College announced that it will offer its fall semester courses in person across its statewide campuses starting in August. It will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes.

Struggling Alabama colleges hope for more state funding for Covid recovery

AL.com

Lawmakers are trying to give Alabama’s four-year institutions and community colleges a slight bump in state funding after a difficult year.