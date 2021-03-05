e-Headlines

South Carolina Technical College system recommends no tuition increases for fall

SCNow

The South Carolina Technical College system has recommended to the presidents and governing commissions of each college that they do not increase tuition rates for the fall semester.

Western Technical College begins work on public safety facility at Sparta

La Crosse Tribune

The Wisconsin college has lots of space at its Sparta campus and is taking steps to use it.

Bill would create sexual misconduct climate surveys for Connecticut’s colleges

CT Mirror

One supporter of the legislation said the two-year frequency of the survey accommodates students at Connecticut’s community colleges and state universities because it allows people to communicate their experiences with the institution they attend, even if they move or take time off.

FCC commissioner makes a visit to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

WXXV

The main focus of the visit to the college was to talk about the expansion of 5G, broadband internet expansion, and the need for tower technicians.

Remaking agriculture program part of Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus future

News Channel Nebraska

The Nebraska college’s plan aims to replace an agriculture campus designed back in 1981.