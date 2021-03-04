e-Headlines

2 Missouri community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees

Associated Press

Missouri’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education on Wednesday approved plans for Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield and St. Louis Community College to offer bachelor’s degree programs in respiratory therapy.

Voters pass $40M bond referendum for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

KWQC

Voters in several eastern Iowa counties passed a $40 million bond referendum to expand Eastern Iowa Community College’s career and technical education opportunities during a special election Tuesday.