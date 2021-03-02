e-Headlines

Community colleges at a crossroads: Enrollment is plummeting, but political clout is growing

Washington Post

Leaders of the sector sense a unique chance to promote their schools. “It is quite a moment,” said Walter G. Bumphus, president and chief executive of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Commentary: Community colleges are integral to Pennsylvania’s economic recovery and future

PennLive.com

In an economy hit hard by the effects of Covid-19, it is more critical than ever for Pennsylvania to open its pocketbook in support of community colleges, writes John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College.

Clark State receives grant for smart factory to help students find jobs

Spectrum News 1

Six years after students watched a robotic arm pick and place a small cube as a sign the future had arrived at Clark State College, the U.S. Labor Department is investing millions of dollars to bring the Ohio college’s robotic systems to the next level in the hopes students will pay it forward in Ohio’s workforce.