e-Headlines

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.9T relief plan despite setback on minimum wage

Washington Post

The vote closed early Saturday morning, with Republicans repeatedly decrying the legislation as a partisan boondoggle and Democrats defending it as much-needed relief. Even bigger fights await in the Senate, where Democratic unity will face greater tests.

FCC approves $50 monthly internet subsidies for low-income households during pandemic

CNN

The Federal Communications Commission’s $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides eligible low-income households with up to a $50 per month credit on their internet bills through their provider until the end of the pandemic. Households eligible for the program include those who have received a Pell grant and those who’ve lost their jobs during the pandemic, among others.

Free two-year college grant program now law in New Jersey

Press of Atlantic City

A program that offers thousands of low- and moderate-income students in New Jersey the opportunity to get a tuition-free education at the state’s community colleges is now permanent under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.

What the Biden administration can learn from New Jersey about free community college

Politico

As President Joe Biden plans to roll out his own tuition-free community college policy across the country, New Jersey officials say they have the blueprint.

Commentary: Time for nationwide free community college

KATU

The Biden administration is pushing to make free community college a federal policy. It should be — for the same reasons that brought red Tennessee, blue Oregon and hundreds of communities in between to the same place.

Sununu pitches community college, university system merger

Associated Press

New Hampshire should move quickly to merge its community college and university systems, developing a solid plan within a year and implementing it soon after, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday. But some lawmakers and school officials are wary.

Lessons from the pandemic: Hudson community college and its students adapt, survive and keep dream alive

NJ.com

Working toward a college degree isn’t easy, especially when balancing it with a job and tackling it later in life.

How can we improve the value of education?

Lessons Earned (Strada Education Network podcast)

Harvard Education Economist David Deming discusses his research into identifying workers’ soft skills, the value of four-year degrees versus short-term certificates and skills-based programs, and the role community colleges can play in our economic recovery.