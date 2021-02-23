e-Headlines

Arizona House OKs bill that would let community colleges offer 4-year degrees

Capitol Media Services

With only three dissenting votes, the state House voted Monday to permit community colleges to offer baccalaureates to students. The measure now goes to the Senate.

State community college system deficit up nearly 38%

CT Mirror

Declining enrollment at Connecticut’s community colleges has increased the system’s deficit from $16 million in the fall to $22 million now.

MATC, UWM join effort to help students of color, first-generation learners transfer to 4-year universities

TMJ4

Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee are teaming up to help break down barriers for first-generation learners and students of color face when it comes to transferring from two to four-year universities.

New Mississippi flag now flies at Meridian Community College

WTOK

A ceremony was held Monday to raise the new state flag of Mississippi at Meridian Community College.

AG opinion clears up questions about new college

Buffalo Bulletin

A recent opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office helped clear up some of the legislative red tape in the way of an independent community college district in Campbell County, as a bill for the new district’s formation makes its way through the state legislature.