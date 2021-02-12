e-Headlines

Former students help those who prematurely left college finish degrees
Fox 13 News
Samyr Qureshi is co-founder of Knack, a peer tutoring program that universities can use to connect students with tutors. He attended St. Petersburg College and graduated from the University of Florida.
Sununu budget includes tax cuts, higher education merger
Associated Press
Cutting taxes and combining higher education systems were among the priorities New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu outlined Thursday in his third biennial budget address.
Editorial: A full embrace of the G3 program
Richmond Times-Dispatch
As community colleges go, so does the workforce.