e-Headlines

Iowa community colleges advocate for inclusion on vaccination list as soon as possible

KCRG

After being excluded from the groups eligible to receive the Covid vaccination in phase 1B of Iowa’s rollout, community colleges are hoping to be added to the list as soon as possible.

Breaking down the push to break up Nevada’s higher education system

Nevada Independent

Three lines devoted to community colleges in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s state-of-the-state address last month have triggered questions regarding whether he plans to move the state’s community colleges from the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Commentary: Philanthropy just may be the best tool we have for increasing social, economic mobility

Bakersfield.com

By providing students Finish Line scholarships, we’re able to remove barriers while supporting the overall community.

Lawmakers push to bring the lottery online and use money for community college funding

WFSB

There’s a push in Connecticut to bring the state’s lottery online. If it passes, community college students could continue to get a chance at a free ride.

10 community colleges get chance to reshape racial equity

University Business

The USC Race and Equity Center and Achieving the Dream are launching an academy to help institutions develop a plan to make change on campus.