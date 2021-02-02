e-Headlines

Community college education continuing at Oregon correctional facilities under new agreement
OPB
Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission and the Oregon Department of Corrections have entered into a new agreement to continue providing inmates with educational programming through community colleges across the state.

Commentary: Community colleges have a big local impact – they deserve local funding
Boston Globe (subscription required)
In all of New England, local funding for community colleges is pretty much a foreign concept. That needs to be changed.

