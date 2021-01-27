e-Headlines

Austin Community College becoming popular choice as some students look to save money during pandemic

KXAN

More students from out-of-district and out-of-state enrolled in fall 2020 at the Texas college, which was up approximately 7% and 14%, respectively.

Hank Aaron remembered for philanthropy work giving back to Atlanta Technical College

11 Alive

The baseball legend, who passed away last week, was a major financial donor to the college and served on its board since 1997.

Atlanta Technical College President Victoria Seals this week led a ceremony to honor baseball icon Hank Aaron, who for decades supported the college. Last year, ATC renamed its academic complex in celebration of his 86th birthday. (Photo: ATC)

Fresno-area college students are doing better in English, math. Here’s what changed

Fresno Bee

In 2017, California Assembly Bill 705 was passed, allowing students to bypass remedial courses and enroll in transfer-level courses. New data show that the law is making great strides in student success.

Commentary: With budget season approaching, Wolf, lawmakers must fully fund Pennsylvania’s community colleges

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Community colleges are essential to the commonwealth’s success, and need support now more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eliminating barriers to education: Carroll Community College leaders want students to apply for financial aid

Baltimore Sun

The Maryland college is making sure students know they have financial options if they are facing hardships.