e-Headlines

A conversation with Dr. Miguel Cardona, president Biden’s pick for secretary of education

Connecticut Public Radio

President Joe Biden’s pick for education secretary calls community colleges “gems that are not looked at as the gems that they are.”

Gordon unveils higher education initiative; collaboration between UW and community colleges

Buckrail

The Wyoming Innovation Network calls for closer collaboration between the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges and an emphasis on developing innovative solutions that will support and enhance Wyoming’s economy and workforce.

Northam takes another stab at free community college proposal

Richmond Times-Dispatch

A signature campaign proposal from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to make community college free for students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields is moving ahead in the legislature.

Gov. Hogan adds $20.7M In Covid-19 relief funding for schools, community colleges to help get students back into classrooms

WJZ

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing $7.4 million to be used to immediately expand existing training and educational programs in locally relevant sectors and to develop new in-demand training programs.

Checking in on local community colleges

WAMU

Northern Virginia Community College President Anne Kress discusses workforce development opportunities and more available at her college and other community colleges nationwide.

Community colleges hit hard by the pandemic

Marketplace

Even after the economy stabilizes, community colleges may face more lean years.