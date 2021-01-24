e-Headlines

U.S. Education Department staff recommends dropping embattled for-profit-college accreditor backed by DeVos

Washington Post

A controversial accreditation agency backed by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos may soon be stripped of its power to act as the gatekeeper for billions of dollars of federal financial aid.

Seven Wisconsin inmates graduate with associate degrees thanks to ‘Second Chance’ program

TMJ4

A special program provided to inmates across Wisconsin has given seven inmates a second chance to better themselves through higher education, including Kyle Hansen who received his liberal arts degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Sisolak calls to diversify Nevada’s tourism-reliant economy

Associated Press

Gov. Steve Sisolak also plans to ask the Nevada System of Higher Education to help spinoff the state’s community colleges into an independent body focused on job readiness and union apprenticeship program.

Commentary: Building bridges from Indiana’s community colleges to private schools

Indianapolis Star

Too few national liberal arts institutions are welcoming community college students onto their campuses.

Victor Valley College aims to house homeless students with new program

VVdailypress.com

A first-of-its-kind program aiming to house students facing challenges on where to live began this month thanks to a partnership between the California college and the nonprofit Searchlight Society.

Recent graduates of FastForward training program at Virginia’s community colleges report higher wages

WRIC

Virginia’s Community College system surveyed recent graduates of FastForward and found that on average their wages increased by $8,000 and quality of life improved.