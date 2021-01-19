e-Headlines

Blackhawk Technical College employees get Covid-19 vaccine

NBC15

Nearly 50 Blackhawk Technical College employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alabama lottery would fund two-year, four-year colleges, senator says

WDHN – DothanFirst.com

The money would be in the form of scholarships for students, and the projected amount would be about $280 million, according to the proposal’s supporters.

Community colleges could see increased enrollment from Ready for Life initiative

KATV

Community colleges throughout Arkansas could see an increase in enrollment numbers due to a nearly $5 million pledge from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Commentary: Education and active citizenship in the age of rising authoritarianism

Medium

Education and training foster not only greater economic security, but the critical thinking and ethical decision-making that help people resist disinformation — and promote free expression, freedom and opportunity.

‘It’s just too much’: Why students are abandoning community colleges in droves

Hechinger Report

With first-time enrollment down 21%, two-year colleges face an existential question: Will students return?

The new college days: Reflecting on the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year

WNPR

How are faculty at Connecticut colleges and universities holding up?

San Mateo County Community College District eyes zero tuition

Daily Journal

Cutting costs or upping student financial support among ideas.

OCC cancels spring sports for this season

WSYR

Baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis and lacrosse all will now have to wait until next year to be played at Onondaga Community College in New York.