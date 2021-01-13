e-Headlines

U.S. Chamber calls for governments to fund rapid training programs

Politico

“We’re hiring from community colleges, and putting them in the apprentice program, so they can move from operations to a data scientist, and from cyber operations to a cyber security consultant. You give them stackable credentials,” says Ravi Kumar, president of India-based Infosys.

Future First Lady Jill Biden makes history with plans to continue teaching

CBS News

Jill Biden says she plans to continue teaching while serving as first lady, making history as the first to do so.

Louisiana high schools targeted for sweeping changes: ‘It can be a real game changer’

The Advocate

Leaders of Louisiana’s public schools, colleges and universities are launching an ambitious program to remake high schools, end the “wasted” senior year and better prepare students for college or a career.

Tulsa Community College sees drop in high school students taking dual credit

News On 6

With students juggling their high school calendars, and bouncing between in person and virtual learning, many are not signing up for classes at the college.

Nazareth school district seeking partnership with community college to enhance safety plan

WFMZ

in Pennslyvania, Nazareth Area School District is working with Northampton Community College to provide an offsite staging area where students can safely reunite with their families in the event of an emergency.