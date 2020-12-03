Reporter’s notebook

Foxx remains minority leader on House education committee

The House Republican Conference on Thursday selected Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) to continue leading Republicans on the House Education and Labor Committee in the 117th Congress.

In a statement following the announcement, Foxx – who has previously served as chair of the committee and over her career was a community college president – struck a tone of partisanship, saying Democrats have pushed for “radical, one-size-fits-all legislation” and that their agenda “is one that would stifle innovation and impose job-killing mandates.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) is expected to remain chair of the committee.