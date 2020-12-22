e-Headlines

Biden to pick Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona for education secretary

NPR

Miguel Cardona was named Connecticut’s top school official last year and, if confirmed, will have achieved a meteoric rise, moving from an assistant superintendent to U.S. education secretary in two years.

74 Interview: Sen. Lamar Alexander on finally fixing college financial aid form, being ready to advise Biden’s ed secretary pick and $900B relief bill

T74

Unless Congress needs to override a veto from President Donald Trump on the spending bill, Alexander’s vote on the just-pasted funding package could be his final act after 18 years in Congress.

Commentary: Employer-provided education benefits are more important than ever

Forbes

The U.S. Upskilling and Retraining Assistance Act would be a great place to start.

State college professors clash with regents over ‘draconian’ contract proposals

Hartford Courant

With only a few weeks left until Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian’s retirement, tension between faculty unions and the Board of Regents for Higher Education is spiking as they attempt to negotiate a new contract.

Coronavirus throws curveball to North Carolina community colleges, students

WRAL

After tapping federal CARES Act funding and other sources, Wake Technical Community College helped student Emerald Owens with her rent, utilities and food until her unemployment benefits kicked in. She says the aid saved her dream of earning a degree toward a career in mental health counseling and social work.