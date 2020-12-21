e-Headlines

Holyoke Community College program trains disabled for cybersecurity jobs

WWLP

The college is partnering with the Massachusetts Rehab Commission for a pilot program that trains disabled people for cybersecurity jobs.

Dignity Health activates Covid-19 vaccination pod at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Fox 10

More Arizona frontline healthcare workers received the Covid vaccine as Dignity Health has set up a vaccine pod at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, where doses were distributed o Monday.

Arizona college district cancels indoor sports due to Covid-19 surge

AZcentral.com

The Maricopa County Community College District has announced that spring 2021 indoor sports have been canceled because of the latest surge in positive coronavirus cases throughout the county and state.

Front Range Community College awards first two bachelor’s degrees in new nursing program

Coloradoan

While juggling a full-time job as a nursing administrator dealing with the Covid pandemic and helping four children navigate remote learning from home, Amy Larabee could easily have put her plans to earn a bachelor’s degree on hold.

Gov. Parson announces $10.1M in additional A+ scholarship funding

KY3

Missouri’s A+ scholarship program will get a boost with $10.1 million in additional funding. The program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates of A+ designated high schools who attend a participating public community college or vocational or technical school.

Utah higher ed board adopts guide to look at its decisions through an ‘equity lens’

Deseret News

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted to adopt an “equity lens framework” to guide decision-making at both the board and system level. The framework will help leaders and policymakers “ensure all of our decisions, our strategies, our initiatives and our goals are staying true to the vision of equitable systemic change,” said Geoffrey Landward, the board’s general counsel.