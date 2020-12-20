e-Headlines

Commentary: Building college enrollment to better the community

Crain’s Cleveland Business

There has been a great deal of discussion about the impact of enrollment declines on higher education, but very little about the long-term impact on businesses, communities and society, writes Alex Johnson, president of Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio).

Number of rural students planning on going to college plummets

Hechinger Report

“One of my greatest fears is that they won’t come back,” Kevin Boys, president of Southern State Community College, said of the many students who have opted to forgo college in his service area of rural southwestern Ohio.

Commentary: Bored in high school? Try taking some classes on college campuses

Washington Post

I have been learning about something special happening when dual enrollment students attend classes on college campuses.

Commentary: Helping workers displaced by the Covid-19 economy

Wall Street Journal

Job retraining programs have been largely ineffective in the past, but new private and public initiatives are using innovative strategies to assist the unemployed.