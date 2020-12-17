e-Headlines

Austin Community College extends, expands tuition cuts for fast-track training programs

KCNTV

Tuition for programs such as certified nursing aide, dental assistant, HVAC and welding will be cut at the Texas college by 50% until August 2021.

‘Losing a generation’: Fall college enrollment plummets for 1st-year students

NPR

At community colleges, the financial situation is also less fixable. Budgets are already tight, and raising tuition goes against the core of their mission: to be an affordable, open-access institution.

CommuniCare to provide healthcare to Woodland Community College

Woodland Daily Democrat

A new partnership will provide students of the California college with physical and behavioral healthcare.

Los Rios Community College District cancels all early spring sports

KCRA 3

With cases still surging, the California community college district has decided to cancel all early spring sports.