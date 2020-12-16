e-Headlines

Northeast Community College gets record $15M gift from MacKenzie Scott

Sioux City Journal

Leah Barrett, who is finishing her first year as president of the Nebraska college, said that she could barely breathe when she heard philanthropist/author wanted to gift the college $15 million, the largest gift in the college’s history.

Three Hampton Roads community colleges announce job training collaboration

Virginia Business Journal

The new Community College Workforce Cooperative, a collaboration among three Virginia community colleges, will create a single point of contact for accessing workforce training resources.

Part-time public college, university students can now serve on board of trustees at their campus

MetroWest Daily News

Part-time students at Massachusetts public colleges and universities can now serve on the board of trustees at their campus, after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the change into state law last week.