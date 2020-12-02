e-Headlines

Tuition-free community college will continue in Connecticut in the spring, but long-term funding not yet secured

Hartford Courant

Tuition-free community college will continue in Connecticut in the spring after the Board of Regents for Higher Education’s finance committee voted Wednesday to spend $3 million in reserves to fund the program for the upcoming semester.

Muskegon Community College encourages frontline workers to apply for free tuition before Dec. 31 deadline

mLive

Essential pandemic workers are eligible for free tuition at community colleges across Michigan.

Agencies look to stop enrollment slide

OA Online

Looking to curb lagging enrollment figures at Texas higher education institutions, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and Educate Texas have launched Future Focused Texas.