Funding roundup

In North Carolina, Johnston Community College’s emergency medical services (EMS) program welcomed a new addition: an ambulance donated by the Johnston County EMS.

The vehicle comes just in time, as state regulations will change in January, requiring a higher level of training in ambulance driving for certification. This ambulance will allow the college to continue producing highly trained EMS personnel for the workforce.

Kevin Hubbard, director of emergency services for Johnston County, presented the 2006 Ford E450 ambulance.

“Any opportunity we have to be able to assist in bettering that education and training makes it better for all of us. Not just for Johnston County as an employer, but for our citizens of Johnston County who rely on these folks when they pick up the phone and call 911 and need that assistance,” Hubbard said.

California

Santa Rosa Junior College’s (SRJC’s) Office of Veteran Affairs received $283,280 over two years from Cal Vet under the Mental Health Services Act. SRJC is collaborating with Sonoma County Veterans Service Office, Nation’s Finest, Legal Aid of Sonoma County and SRJC Student Psychological Services to provide critical veterans services.

“On our own, we each can only address very specific needs for veterans in the Sonoma County region. Together, we are able to address multiple critical needs of the veteran or their family members,” said Farrel Dobbins, SRJC coordinator of veteran’s affairs. “This is great news for student veterans at SRJC because we know when we address the needs of a student as a whole, they are more likely to persist through graduation and/or transfer.”

With the grant, the veterans’ affairs office hired a veteran student success specialist who works with student veterans and their family members to identify needs that could otherwise prevent them from completing their education at SRJC. The specialist refers students to campus and community resources that can work with them to address those needs. The community resources will likewise refer clients to SRJC so that the office can help them or their family members explore the option of enrolling at SRJC.

The grant also will help with attorney services for veterans at Legal Aid of Sonoma County.

Louisiana

Fletcher Technical Community College accepted a $4,000 annual grant from the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) for technology and software to help students in Fletcher’s WorkReadyU Adult Education Program complete coursework.

That’s just the latest grant from BCF. In 2020, it has awarded a total of $39,000 in Covid-relief funding to the college, including a $10,000 student emergency grant and $5,000 for nursing/allied health simulation equipment. In October, BCF presented a $20,000 grant to the Fletcher Foundation for pipefitting/ship fitting equipment used in training.

Maryland

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Golf Classic raised more than $25,000 for the CSM Help a Hawk emergency fund and scholarship program. The fund supports CSM’s most vulnerable students experiencing challenges from the pandemic. This year’s event, presented by Marrick Homes, took place over six weeks and allowed golfers to safely play and record their rounds at different times to ensure physical distancing.

The 2020 golf classic funds will add to the $123,000 that the foundation has already raised to support students financially affected by Covid. To date, 378 students have received a total of $120,000 thanks to the foundation’s Help a Hawk efforts.

Marrick Homes presented this year’s golf tournament fundraiser to help College of Southern Maryland students affected by the pandemic. (Photo: CSM)

Nebraska

Metropolitan Community College’s 180 Re-entry Assistance Program (180 RAP) can expand thanks to a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The college will launch Living In Freedom Everyday (LIFE), which will provide comprehensive education and employment support, increased coaching and tutoring to provide retention support.

LIFE will assist 120 people housed at the Omaha Correctional Center, state work release centers and those transitioning from prison to reside in the Omaha metro. LIFE also will increase collaboration and information sharing with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“180 RAP has many success stories; the LIFE project will help us build on our success and reach more individuals, placing them on a path to a meaningful career,” said Diane Good-Collins, 180 RAP director.

New York

Queensborough Community College received a $410,574 NASA MUREP MISTC-2 (Minority University Research and Education Project – Innovation in Space Technology Curriculum-Group 2) grant. It is designed to contribute to the preparation, training and development of NASA’s future workforce.

Queensborough is partnering on the grant with the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division, the Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates and City College of New York to capitalize on NASA’s ability to inspire both students and the public. The college is the lead institution.

“A goal of the grant is to increase the participation of groups historically underrepresented in STEM fields so they too may imagine themselves as a new generation of scholars, researchers, engineers and astronauts,” said M. Chantale Damas, an associate physics professor at Queensborough and principal investigator of the grant.

Queensborough is one of two community colleges to receive the award. Delgado Community College in Louisiana is the other college.

Wisconsin

Gateway Technical College received a $250,000 pledge from the Kunes Country Auto Group to support student scholarships in automotive technology, diesel technology and public safety training.

“Gateway provides quality technical training for our industry, and we believe our most important asset is our people,” said Gregg Kunes, CEO of Kunes Country Auto Group. “The partnership with Gateway will strengthen the regional workforce by creating a more affordable pathway to a career.”