e-Headlines

Commentary: We need a college leader as secretary of education

The Hill

President-elect Joe Biden has promised he will appoint a former schoolteacher to the post, and all the names under speculation come from K-12. But why not a college teacher?

Purdue Global partners with Arizona community colleges

Inside Indiana Business

Purdue University Global has formed a partnership with Maricopa Community Colleges to help with students’ transfer from the Arizona colleges to Purdue Global.

Waubonsee Community College announces partnership with UIC College of Nursing

Aurora Beacon-News

Waubonsee Community College nursing students may have an easier time earning their bachelor’s degree thanks to a new agreement with the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Pandemic forces change for culinary students at Fox Valley Technical College

WFRV

The pandemic forced changes at the Wisconsin college, with some online instruction and social distancing measures put in place. But along with those modifications, a decision was made to shut the student-run restaurant.

Jefferson Community College not proceeding with Downtown Revitalization Initiative project

NNY360

The New York college said the pandemic has prompted it to halt on a new downtown entrepreneurial training center.

Mott Community College faculty members establish fund to help students during pandemic

NBC 25 News

The Mott Community College Education Association faculty union board gave $25,000 to establish a fund for students to secure internet connectivity to continue their education through the pandemic.

A Q&A with Miami Dade’s new president

Inside Higher Ed

The new leader of one of the nation’s largest community colleges, Miami Dade College, is a Miami native with decades of higher education experience.