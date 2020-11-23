e-Headlines

More people with bachelor’s degrees go back to school to learn skilled trades

Washington Post

One in 12 students now at community colleges — or more than 940,000 — previously earned a bachelor’s degree, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

Seattle’s tuition-free community college program comes to the rescue during the pandemic

Seattle Times

Seattle Promise couldn’t have come at a better time. Despite the hurdles, the program has exceeded its pandemic-era enrollment projections.

Covid-19 uptick threatens to spoil safe semester at area community colleges

Ventura County Star

How the Ventura County Community College District responded to stop the spread of Covid when seem student-athletes attended at least two parties.

Walla Walla Community College sets sight on winter quarter

Union Bulletin

The pandemic has not made Chad Hickox’s first full year as Walla Walla Community College’s president an easy one.

Tumbling community college enrollment highlights pandemic’s broad impact

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Students’ limited internet access, financial worries and uncertainty halt longstanding trend of enrollment rising when economy falters.