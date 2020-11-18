e-Headlines

Heartland Community College adds mental health support program
WMBD
In order to help combat the area’s growing need for mental health support professionals, Heartland Community College officials have added a certificate program.
Can Biden convert his education ideas into policy?
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Joe Biden made many promises to improve education on the campaign trail, from investing $50 billion in training programs that would include community colleges and universities to signing legislation aimed at prevention mass shootings in the nation’s schools. So what can he get done?
USDA-NIFA invests more than $10.5 million to support educators, 4-H in workforce training
High Plains Journal
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced an investment of more than $10.5 million to support educators at technical schools, community and junior colleges, and youth development programs across the nation.