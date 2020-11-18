e-Headlines

Heartland Community College adds mental health support program

WMBD

In order to help combat the area’s growing need for mental health support professionals, Heartland Community College officials have added a certificate program.

Can Biden convert his education ideas into policy?

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joe Biden made many promises to improve education on the campaign trail, from investing $50 billion in training programs that would include community colleges and universities to signing legislation aimed at prevention mass shootings in the nation’s schools. So what can he get done?

USDA-NIFA invests more than $10.5 million to support educators, 4-H in workforce training

High Plains Journal

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced an investment of more than $10.5 million to support educators at technical schools, community and junior colleges, and youth development programs across the nation.