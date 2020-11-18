e-Headlines

By Daily Staff November 18, 2020

Heartland Community College adds mental health support program
WMBD
In order to help combat the area’s growing need for mental health support professionals, Heartland Community College officials have added a certificate program.

Can Biden convert his education ideas into policy?
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Joe Biden made many promises to improve education on the campaign trail, from investing $50 billion in training programs that would include community colleges and universities to signing legislation aimed at prevention mass shootings in the nation’s schools. So what can he get done?

USDA-NIFA invests more than $10.5 million to support educators, 4-H in workforce training
High Plains Journal
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture announced an investment of more than $10.5 million to support educators at technical schools, community and junior colleges, and youth development programs across the nation.

