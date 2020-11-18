e-Headlines

Chancellor: SUNY, union can’t reach deal on COVID-19 testing community college staff

Observer-Dispatch

The State University of New York’s plan to have its campuses routinely tested for Covid has hit a snag when it comes to some of its staff at community colleges, according to a letter from Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Michigan halts classes, indoor dining as coronavirus surges

Associated Press

An order written by the state health department prohibits high schools, colleges and universities from offering in-person instruction.

After more than a year of enrolling students, Calbright College makes significant changes and learns from mistakes

EdSource

California’s fully online community college wants to quickly adapt for post-coronavirus economy.

Patrick Henry Community College’s plan: Keep the school’s name but drop Patriots’ logo

Martinsville Bulletin

A committee assigned to determine whether the name of the Virginia college should be changed has decided to make a small tweak for clarity – bring back the historic hyphen.