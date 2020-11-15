e-Headlines

Community colleges boost internet capability through network

Associated Press

Mississippi’s 15 community colleges are upgrading to a fiber-based broadband network that officials say will allow faster internet speeds and more collaboration with other institutions of higher learning and research in the state.

Commentary: Drop in FAFSA completion is a slow-motion train wreck for college enrollment and students’ futures. It’s not too late to stop it

T74

Six weeks into this nascent FAFSA cycle, I’m worried, really worried, writes the director of data and evaluation at the National College Attainment Network.

Commentary: Biden’s education secretary must expel the harmful policies of the last four years

The Hill

In the long-term, the overwhelming force driving changes in work is not the pandemic but technology. To succeed in the new workplace, where smart machines and artificial intelligence increasingly dominate, workers must be educated in new ways.

First professor: Jill Biden to make history as a first lady with a day job

Politico

She will be an emissary to teachers’ unions disgusted with the Trump administration and press policy changes including free community college tuition.

Los Angeles community colleges end sheriff’s contract, will explore unarmed security model

Los Angeles Daily News

The Los Angeles Community College District has announced plans to seek a new security services contract after failing to reach agreement on a new contract with the sheriff’s department, which has provided services to its campuses for 19 years.