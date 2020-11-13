e-Headlines

Why Biden’s ed agenda prioritizes community colleges

University Business

“Lower-enrollment and lower allocations from state budgets are going to impact the bottom line at a time when colleges need to increase services to students,” says Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Umpqua Community College to review programs with low enrollment

News-Review

Umpqua Community College is taking a closer look at its Southern Oregon Wine Institute, as well as the engineering and computer science programs, because those programs are chronically under-enrolled, according to President Debra Thatcher.

Oklahoma college plans to increase in-person learning options for spring semester

News On 6

Tulsa Community College expects to see 15,000 students enroll between their four campuses for the spring semester, and its leaders are striving to bring 50% of students back on campus for the spring.

Free community college courses available to high school students

Stanly News & Press

In North Carolina last year, about 59,000 high school students across the state were part of Career & College Promise, a dual enrollment program that helped them save time and money toward a degree or certificate.

Texas community college transfer students need ‘HOV lane’ to success

Public News Service

A recent state law requires that universities develop recommended course sequences for all their majors and also report courses that don’t transfer for credit.