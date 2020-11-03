e-Headlines

Middlesex Community College generates nearly $360M for local economy

Lowell Sun

The Massachusetts college credits successful graduates and major investments to financial success.

Washtenaw Community College, teachers union agree to contract extensions

Clickondetroit.com

In Michigan, Washtenaw Community College and the Washtenaw Community College Education Association teachers union have agreed to one-year extensions for two current contracts.

South Puget Sound Community College gears up for opening of new health and wellness center

Thurston Talk

One of the features in the Washington college’s new gymnasium is the upgraded live-streaming system for sport competitions, which could allow fans to watch competitions during covid.

Construction of new science building on Oakland Community College’s Auburn Hills campus making progress

Construction Review Online

Construction of a new science and technology building as well as the renovation of an adjacent building on the Michigan college’s campus is making impressive progress. The two buildings are expected to be completed next fall.

Tennessee Promise deadline extended to December 1

WREG

The deadline for students to apply for free college tuition through the Tennessee Promise program has been extended to December 1.

Finding his dream job

Morning Journal

A start at Lorain County Community College in Ohio has lead Zachary Horvath on a rollercoaster career path.