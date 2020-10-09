Newsmakers

New CEO

Denise McCory has been named president of the Metropolitan Campus of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), where she has served as interim president since July 2019. In that role, she has overseen campus construction projects, expanded dual-enrollment programs with Cleveland Metropolitan School District and provided leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

McCory joined the Ohio college in 2001 as a national trainer for NASA’s Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy. She helped the program become an academic model that expanded across the country. Her success led to a series of promotions before her 2012 appointment as dean of student affairs at Metropolitan Campus. McCory later transitioned to dean of academic affairs at Eastern Campus.

“My focus has always been on building a can-do attitude on campus,” McCory said. “Tri-C offers life-changing opportunities for our students. The key is to inspire them to find the success that is within their reach.”

Appointments

Jennifer Bradley will be the next vice president of academic affairs at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, effective January 4, 2020. She is currently associate vice president of academic affairs, presiding over liberal arts. Bradley began her career at Kirkwood in 2006 as dean of arts and humanities. She then became executive dean of arts and humanities and English.

Jacob Surratt will serve as the new vice president of student academic success/chief academic officer at Forsyth Technical Community College in North Carolina, beginning December 2. He is currently dean of arts, sciences and health professions at Wytheville Community College in Virginia. Surratt previously served at Gaston College, moving from adjunct instructor into roles of increasing responsibility, including associate dean in health and human services.

Bradley Watts is chief data officer at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. He previously was executive director for data analytics and engineering at the college, which he joined in 2019. Prior to Ivy Tech, Watts was client director of finance and strategy at RoundTower Technologies.