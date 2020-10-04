Funding roundup

In North Carolina, Gaston College students in the emergency medical science (EMS) program will benefit from the donation of an ambulance. Union Emergency Medical Services donated the retired vehicle – and decked it out in the college’s colors.

“The North Carolina Office of EMS has placed a mandatory driving component on all EMT courses. It was going to be a challenge to figure out how the college could accomplish this class requirement for all our students until now,” said Carrie Gillilan, instructor and coordinator of EMS clinical education at Gaston College.

Florida

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) last week recognized four new donations totaling $168,403 at a district board of trustees meeting at the main campus.

Among the donations are $10,000 from Florida Blue toward food insecurity at TCC. The funds will help with the purchase of food and other goods to stock the college’s Talon’s Market, a free on-campus marketplace for students experiencing food insecurity.

Ken and Jean Boutwell contributed $75,000 to create scholarships for students engaged in TCC’s Black Male Achievers and Sister 2 Sister Programs. TCC’s foundation will match these with Follett Book Credit Scholarships to ensure students have the books and supplies they need for their classes as well as laptops for those who need them. This is the second endowed scholarship that the Boutwells have created at TCC.

A $33,403 gift from the Florida College System Foundation will go toward scholarships for first-generation students and students studying in healthcare.

Verizon donated $50,000 to support TCC’s Resourcing Individuals for Success and Empowerment (RISE) Institute, which is a virtual camp that connects underprivileged, underrepresented middle school girls to a series of virtual, experiential learning, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities. TCC students also will mentor participants.

A donation from Verizon was presented at a recent Tallahassee Community College district board of trustees meeting. (Photo: TCC)



Maryland

Maryland’s 16 community colleges are getting some help from the state expanding education opportunities and workforce development programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced $10 million in grant awards for the institutions through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which is a federal grant for governors to support and assist local education agencies, higher education institutions and other educational entities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19. The fund is part of the CARES Act.

The funds will help community colleges expand workforce development courses and continue professional education that leads to government or industry certification or licensure. The work focus on individuals whose employment was affected by COVID-19. Colleges will be able to use the funds in a variety of ways, including providing direct aid to students, purchase materials and equipment for programs and offer professional development.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we offer all Marylanders every opportunity to get the tools they need to stay competitive in the job market, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hogan said.

Mariana Islands

Northern Marianas College (NMC) has received a five-year, $1.5 million U.S. Education Department (ED) grant to advance STEM education and career exploration through its Project PROA program, which provides free academic tutoring and college mentoring to high school and college students.

Project PROA also includes academic and cultural activities, workshops and an annual summer bridge program which helps high school students transition to college. The grant will allow the college to offer financial literacy education to students and their families.

Oklahoma

Redlands Community College will use a $1.5 million federal grant to expand instructional offerings to Native American students and others interested in agriculture technology-related careers.

The grant focuses on blending sciences, including biology, chemistry and microbiology, into agricultural applications, such as aquaponics and vermiculture. It also includes the creation of a STEM-specific tutoring center. In fall 2022, Redlands will add new courses focusing on agriculture technology, including coding, drone operation, robotics and applied automation.

The grant is part of ED’s Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution program.

Texas

Lone Star College (LSC) has received a Military Credentialing Advancement Initiative (MCAI) pilot pathways grant of more than $175,000 to help service members and veterans apply their military-based skills and training toward civilian credentials. The pathways program will particularly look to help service members of color.

LSC is one of four pilot sites for this program. The sites are supported by The American Legion, Ascendium Education Group, Greater Texas Foundation, Lumina Foundation and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.