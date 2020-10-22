e-Headlines

Clark State Community College to change name next year
Dayton247now.com
Starting January 1, 2021, the Ohio college will take the name Clark State College in response to the addition of two bachelor’s degrees to the curriculum.
Experts discuss possible solutions to college affordability in Illinois
WSIL-TV
State lawmakers hope to craft a plan to make college more affordable, especially for many in low-income communities.
Community college students build homes in eastern Kentucky
WSAZ
Through the years, students at Big Sandy Community and Technical College have built 17 homes.