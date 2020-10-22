e-Headlines

Clark State Community College to change name next year

Dayton247now.com

Starting January 1, 2021, the Ohio college will take the name Clark State College in response to the addition of two bachelor’s degrees to the curriculum.

Experts discuss possible solutions to college affordability in Illinois

WSIL-TV

State lawmakers hope to craft a plan to make college more affordable, especially for many in low-income communities.

Community college students build homes in eastern Kentucky

WSAZ

Through the years, students at Big Sandy Community and Technical College have built 17 homes.