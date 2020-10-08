e-Headlines

Affirmative action debate ignores Asian American community college students

NBC News

As California votes on affirmative action, nearly half the state’s AAPI students who start off at community colleges would benefit, advocates say.

Missouri Gov. Parson halves cuts to state university, community college aid

Springfield News-Leader

With state revenues improving, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is restoring some of the budget cuts he made to state aid for public colleges and community colleges over the summer.

Wisconsin technical colleges reporting enrollment declines amid pandemic

Wisconsin Public Radio

Wisconsin technical colleges are projecting enrollment declines of between 3% and 10%this year compared to 2019, bucking the typical trend of enrollment spikes during economic recessions.

South Dakota tech schools seen as opportunity during crisis

Public News Service

South Dakota’s public universities are showing an overall decline in enrollment this fall. But the student population for technical colleges has remained steady, and administrators say their programs are providing a possible balance for people affected by the pandemic.

Seminole State, Valencia College to bolster job training programs

Orlando Business Journal

In Florida, some community colleges are making use of some state government help to boost their short-term training programs.

John A. Logan College suspends campus diversity activities, citing Trump executive order

Southern Illinoian

The Illinois community college canceled all planned diversity activities last week pending a review of its content. Though college officials say they will reinstate events once compliance can be assured, the decision reflects a broader concern.

New Jersey’s 18 community colleges want to prove themselves to you

New Jersey 101.5 FM Radio

A statewide awareness campaign launched by the New Jersey Council of County Colleges and the state’s 18 community colleges, named “Proven,” is attempting to promote the benefit and value of attending a two-year school.

Commentary: College campuses are leading the way on election access

Forbes

In Ohio, Cuyahoga Community College’s voting experience video series helps students understand their ballot, registration and vote by mail eligibility, all in about three minutes.