e-Headlines

Former IBM CEO says employers should stop hiring based on college degrees and focus on this instead

CNBC

Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty says the best thing employers can do to improve their business, their workforce and their community is to stop hiring based on four-year college degrees. In fact, the company’s current executive chairperson shared that 43% of IBM’s open job requisitions today don’t call for a traditional college diploma, she said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last week.

Muskegon Community College to establish forestry programs

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon Community College is partnering with the Michigan State University Department of Forestry, the Institute of Agricultural Technology and Bay College in Escanaba to create forestry certificate programs.

U.S. Secretary of Energy stresses importance of energy programs at NWTC visit

Fox 11 News

The U.S. Secretary of Energy spent the day at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, touring the facilities and learning about its energy programs.