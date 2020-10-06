e-headlines

Community College of Denver launches nation’s first vet tech apprenticeship program

9News

Students will work in local veterinary clinics more than 2,000 hours in addition to taking classes.

Halter Marine partners with community college to launch apprenticeship program

MarineLog

Pascagoula, Mississippi, shipbuilder Halter Marine is creating jobs and, through its partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, training the apprentices to fill them.

GCSC, state creating workforce program

Panama City News Herald

Gulf Coast State College is working with the Florida Department of Education to create a workforce education initiative to raise awareness of short-term career and technical education programs.

Community colleges fighting decrease in students using tutoring services

KEPR

According to staff members at Columbia Basin College in Washington, schools statewide are seeing a big drop in the number of students using tutors.

‘Budget crisis’ at community colleges, state universities, prompts request for $69 million bailout

CT Mirror

The shortfall facing the sprawling Connecticut system of four universities and a dozen community colleges is the result of thousands fewer students enrolling, according to state officials.