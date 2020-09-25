Newsmakers

Interim president

Chris Cox will serve as interim president of Bevill State Community College in Alabama, effective October 1. Cox has more than 24 years of higher education administration experience and currently is interim president at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Alabama. Prior to that, he was executive director of workforce solutions and innovations for the Alabama Community College System. Previously, Cox was a principal of a high school and an elementary school in Alabama.

Appointments

Lilianna Kalin is now general counsel at College of DuPage (COD) in Illinois, where she oversees all legal matters at the institution. Kalin joined COD as assistant general counsel. Previously, she was a criminal prosecutor and an assistant state’s attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago.