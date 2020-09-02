Newsmakers

Interim CEO

Gregg Bennett is now interim president of Gadsden State Community College in Alabama. He previously was center director for the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) located at Gadsden State, and has more than 35 years of workforce and economic development experience. Bennett has worked with the Alabama Community College System since 2004, when ATN became part of the system.

Bennett’s career began with the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. He later served as senior economic developer for the South Carolina Appalachian Council and as director of the Governor’s Export Advisory Council. Bennett also taught at Limestone College in South Carolina.

Appointments

Quinton Louris has joined North Carolina’s Randolph Community College as its small business center director. He previously was business engagement coordinator for Regional Consolidated Services.

Lucy Singer is now general counsel at St. Louis Community College. She previously was vice president and general counsel at the University of the South in Tennessee, a position she held since 2017.