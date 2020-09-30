e-Headlines

Albany Technical College could be expanding transportation academy

WALB

The Technical College System of Georgia has recommended the expansion of the Albany Technical College Transportation Academy.

‘Monumental effort’: MiraCosta College issues 3,000 at-home Science lab kits

Times of San Diego

More than 3,000 lab kits, ranging from blood typing chemicals to animal organs for at-home lab work, have been distributed to MiraCosta College students forced into long-distance learning by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississippi community college celebrates ongoing expansion

WJTV

A ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking were held earlier this week for two multimillion-dollar facilities on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s campus in Perkinston.

Commentary: Colleges have an ethical responsibility to prepare all students for the world of work

Hechinger Report

Too often, our system of postsecondary education perpetuates inequality by failing to fully address what it takes to graduate into a good job.