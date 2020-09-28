e-Headlines

‘It’s a lot to juggle’: College students with children are overwhelmed this school year

Washington Post

Colleges and universities have long struggled to meet the needs of the estimated 4.3 million undergraduates — about one in five — with children. Few have policies and facilities to support student parents and even those that do often find their resources stretched thin.

MATC, NEWaukee partner to create gap year program

BizTimes, Milwaukee Business News

Milwaukee Area Technical College and NEWaukee are partnering to create a gap-year career exploration program for students in Milwaukee who are undecided about attending college.

WCCC cuts tuition for county students

Indiana Gazette

Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland County Community College will cut tuition by half for local high school students who take part in dual-enrollment programs.

Mom of teacher who died of COVID-19 also passes away due to the virus

The State

Weeks after her daughter died of COVID-19, Shirley Bannister, chair of the nursing department at Midland Technical College in South Carolina, passed away from the virus.